Pepper Beal, Sr. of Marshfield, Maine: Illegal possession of firearm on 9/16/2017 in Addison. SNTC date 1/16/2018, Washington County Jail 30 days, stayed 2/6/2018. GLTY

Jonathan Mark Bunker of Steuben, Maine: 1.) OUI (Alcohol), 1 prior on 8/15/2017 in Steuben. DISP 2.) Driving to endanger on 8/15/2017 in steuben. SNTC date 1/16/2018, fine $575, Washington County Jail 48 hours, stayed 1/19/2018, license suspended 30 days. GLTY