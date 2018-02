Kevin Beal of Machias, Maine: 1.) Burglary on 2/12/2016 in Marshfield. DISP 2.) Criminal Trespass pn 2/12/2016 in Marshfield. SNTC date 12/5/2017, Department of Corrections 364 days all suspended, admin release sentence 1 year. GLTY

Richard Lauze of Machiasport, Maine: 1.) Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on 8/3/2016 in Machiasport. DISP 2.) Criminal threatening on 8/3/2016 in Machiasport. SNTC date 12/19/2017, unconditional discharge. GLTY.