Court News

Jessica A. Bailey of Calais, Maine: Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drug on December 1, 2016 in Calais. (SNTC Date 7/19/2017, Fine $400, Department of Corrections 5 Years all but 10 Months Suspended, Probation 3 years). GLTY

Brian Earl Denbow of Perry, Maine: 1-Operating While License Suspended or Revoked on December 23, 2016 in Whiting. (SNTC Date 7/18/2017, Fine $500). 2-Failing to Notify of Motor Vehicle Accident on December 23, 2016 in Whiting. (SNTC Date 7/18/2017, Fine $200). GLTY