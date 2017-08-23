Court documents show victim spent final hours in Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

One of two people charged in the murder of Sally Shaw is currently being held at the Washington County Jail in Machias. Quaneysha Greeley, 19, was extradited from New York to Maine earlier this month.

Carrine “T” or “Terror” Reeves, 37, was also arrested in Queens, New York, on July 26 for the murder of Shaw, but is being held there on charges related to a different assault earlier this year. Greeley and Reeves were together at the time of their arrest.