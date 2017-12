by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Recently, members of the Machias Rotary club debated the pros and cons of a single payer health care system during a presentation by Moira O’Neill, given at their meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 17. O’Neill works with the University of Maine on rural nursing programs, and also serves on the board of directors for Maine Allcare, a nonprofit dedicated to working toward affordable health care for all Mainers.