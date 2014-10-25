Beatiful Post with Image Slider

Market research today finds itself in somewhat of a quandary. Mostly, it is a field that is trying to remain relevant amidst the sea of changes taking place in marketing and sales today in the new digital and buyer experience economy. As the gatherer of market and customer data, market research is struggling to prove its value to senior management.

