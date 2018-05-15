Constance Jane (Sinclair) Drongowski - Machias

Constance Jane (Sinclair) Drongowski, 73, passed away May 6, 2018 at Narraguagus Bay Healthcare. She was born August 30, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Reginald and Kathryn (Magee) Sinclair. Her family returned to Machias when Connie was two years old.

She attended schools in Machias, and graduated from M.M.H.S. At age nineteen she moved to Michigan where she resided for 43 years, before returning to Maine, to the smell and sound of the ocean, which she loved so much.