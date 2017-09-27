Connecticut fugitive arrested in Machias

A Connecticut man wanted on drug charges in Maine and a number of other felonies from Connecticut, was taken into custody late last Tuesday night in Machias. Rafael Santiago-Salazar aka “Chico” was charged in February for selling heroin and crack cocaine, following a joint investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest, Santiago-Salazar posted bail and never showed up for his court appearances in Maine.