Congratulations to the 2017 Machias graduating class
Back Row: Justin Farnsworth, Alex Matthews, Chris Trott, Cody Eaton, Noah Gallant, James Knox, Takota Larkin, Mark Anthony, James Mersereau, Stephen Fletcher, Sean Reynolds, Matthew Kocincki, Nicholas Smart, Ethan Serrato, Camon Johnson. Front Row: Ava Dray, Dayanara Vazquez, Veronica Green, Jessica Cole, Kelsi Miller, Santana Perry, Olivia Dinsmore, Regan Bragg, Ellie Burns, Rebecca Greene, Mikala Conlin, Jessyka Moores, Reagan Smith.
Missing at time of photo: Jonathan Massaad
Photo credit: Cindy Thompson of Conservapix
