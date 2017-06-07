Machias

Congratulations to the 2017 Machias graduating class

Back Row:  Justin Farnsworth,  Alex Matthews, Chris Trott, Cody Eaton, Noah Gallant, James Knox, Takota Larkin, Mark Anthony, James Mersereau,  Stephen Fletcher, Sean Reynolds, Matthew Kocincki, Nicholas Smart, Ethan Serrato, Camon Johnson. Front Row:  Ava Dray, Dayanara Vazquez, Veronica Green, Jessica Cole, Kelsi Miller, Santana Perry, Olivia Dinsmore, Regan Bragg, Ellie Burns, Rebecca Greene, Mikala Conlin, Jessyka Moores, Reagan Smith.

 Missing at time of photo:  Jonathan Massaad

Photo credit:  Cindy Thompson of Conservapix

Default

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJun 07,2017
Related Posts
Machiasport News
No image
Letter to the Editor
No image
All tourney In the eighties