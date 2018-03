by Phil Stuart

The Downeast Athletic Conference recently named its all-conference squad for the recently completed 2017-18 boys’ basketball season.

DAC and Northern Maine Champ, Woodland, led the balloting along with Machias as both teams placed three players on the All Star Squad.

This year’s Coach Of The Year was Ben Maloney of Woodland while Northern Maine Class D runner-up Jonesport-Beals received the conference’s Sportsmanship Award.