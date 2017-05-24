Community space planned

Anne O’Brien and Father Paul Marquis of Machias’ Holy Name Catholic Church stand with Steve Copel-Parsons, youth librarian at Porter Memorial Library, on the site of the planned community garden sponsored by Holy Name. Produce from the garden are slated to go to the Machias Food Pantry. Copel-Parsons is also working to build an educational community garden for children on the backyard of the library, which abuts the church’s green space in downtown Machias. (See full story on page 2)

Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon