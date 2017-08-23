Community Calendar for August 23, 2017

Upcoming events

SEQUELA at Faith UMC, Columbia on August 25 at 7 p.m. All welcome. Lots of singing and Worship.

INTERNITY will be holding a Benefit Lobster Dinner and Chinese Auction on August 26 at the East Machias Fire Department to help raise money for Veterans Programs in Washington County. Tickets are available at the MBACC office, the East Machias Town Office, Archibald’s, the American Legion, and Bold Coast Cannabis; or people can call 546-1405 to buy pre-buy tickets.

