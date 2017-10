Traditional New England Contra and square dance — Saturday, October 14 at 6 p.m. Music by O’McCrelli, pot luck refreshments. Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, Lubec. Call A. Briggs at 733-228- for more information.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog