Upcoming events

The Project Canopy Tree Planting will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Sept 19th. Please join us at the Water Street parking lot.

Open to the public - Wed., Sept. 20 5 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Porter Memorial Library board of trustees, 92 Court St., Machias.

Dinner served at 5:30 (Doors open at 5:00). This month’s Pleasant River Garden Club meeting will take place