Upcoming events

KinderArts with Tarah Waters, Thursdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 9:30-10:15 am, for children up to age 5 with caregivers, free, Eastport Arts Center.

May 18 at 7 pm & May 20 at 3 p.m., Quoddy Voices spring concerts, ‘Something About Love, Eastport Arts Center.

