Upcoming events

Announcing the Beals Historical Society’s Annual Talent/Variety Show to be held on Saturday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. featuring all types of genre from awesome local singing talent. Please join us at the Beals gym for a great night of cheap, live entertainment! Plus we will be selling delicious mouth watering food! Your support is greatly appreciated. Admission for children is free.

