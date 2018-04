Upcoming events

Book Club will read “Barkskins” by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Proulx — Wednesday, April 25 at 4:15 p.m. The Calais Bookshop, 405 Main Street, Calais. FMI, call 454-1110 or “like” us on Facebook.

A Republican Gubernatorial Primary Forum will be held at the University of Maine at Machias on Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Science 102 room. UMM Emeritus Professor Ron Mosley will moderate.

