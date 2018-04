Upcoming events

• • • • • •

Domestic Violence-Training is free of charge

Thursday, April 12, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Bangor 703 Essex St

• • • • • •

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC presents “Sailing to the End of the World: Tales from South America and the Antarctic by Jerry & David Oja,” free, Eastport Arts Center. April 15, 3 p.m.,

• • • • • •