Upcoming events

Celtic Concert: Richard Wood and Gordon Belsher, Eastport Arts Center. March 31, 7 p.m.

The Beal Family will present an Easter benefit concert titled “O What a Savior” at Faith Bible Fellowship in Milbridge. Love offering will be taken to benefit Randy Beal. Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Red Cross Blood Drive, Wednesday, April 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Regional Medical Center Lubec, 43 South Lubec Road, Lubec.

