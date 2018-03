Upcoming events

Columbia Falls Town meeting

Baked Bean Supper will be held in the old Columbia Falls Elementary Gym on Tuesday, March 20 at 5 p.m. followed by the Town Meeting at 7 p.m.

• • • • • •

UMaine Jazz Ensemble in Concert, by donation, Eastport Arts Center. March 22, 6:30 p.m.

• • • • • •

UMO Jazz Band in Concert. March 22, 6:30 p.m.

• • • • • •

4th Saturday Open Mic, free. March 24, 6-8 p.m.

• • • • • •