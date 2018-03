Upcoming events

Basketball Clinic at Narraguagus Gym- Intramural Athletics will be offering a free Basketball Clinic on March 4 and March 11 at the Narraguagus Gym for grades K-6. Grades K-2 time is 4 – 5 p.m. and Grades 3-6 time is 5:15 to 7 pm. For more information, call Dan at 461-9090 or Mindy at 461-8878.

• • • • • •

High School One Act Review, $5 admission to benefit schools. March 7, 6 p.m.,

• • • • • •