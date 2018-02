Upcoming events

• • • • • •

Monthly Play Reading with Stage East, free. March 3, 2-4 p.m.,

• • • • • •

Narraguagus Snowmobile Club- The Narraguagus Snowmobile Club will hold their next public bean & casserole supper on March 3 at the club house in Cherryfield at 5:30 p.m.

• • • • • •

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC presents the Shead High School Music Program with jazz and rock music and discussion, free.March 4, 3 p.m.

• • • • • •