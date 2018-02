Open Mic Night, family friendly; free admission; February 24, 6-8 p.m., 4th Saturday all types of performers welcome. Sponsored by Dastardly Dick’s Wicked Good Coffee and Dastardly Dick’s Dog Boarding & Care. Info: alison@eastportartscenter.org , Eastport Arts Center.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog