St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, Dublin Hill, Machias. Services, 9 a.m. April through November; 9:30 a.m. December through March. FMI: 207-259-3328 or staidansmachias.org.

• • • • • •

Beals Wesleyan Church, Elm Street, Beals. 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. worship; 6 p.m. evangelistic hour. Wednesday 6 p.m. prayer time. Pastor Nick Wilson, 207-497-2262 or 207-530-0567.

• • • • • •