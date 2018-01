Upcoming events

• • • • • •

COLD WEATHER – WARM WATER

Songs for Sailing from Cold Ports to Warm Seaperformed by: Jim Sherman & Kris Paprock, Wednesday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. Pembroke Library 221 Old County Road, Pembroke, Maine. INFORMATION: Pembroke Library 207-726-474 or kwpaprocki@gmail.com

• • • • • •

Tiny Yogis January 18 and 25, 9:30-10:15 a.m,, a free children’s yoga class, Eastport Arts Center.

• • • • • •