Upcoming events

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Sunday, December 24 at 4:30 p.m. - East Machias Congregational Church. Pastor Edwin Randall, Special Vocalist/Suprano Jennifer Randall. All are welcome.

• • • • •

Please post the the Marshfield Congregational Church Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m., December 24 at the church on Church Lane in Marshfield.

• • • • •