8th Annual Festival of Trees, a festive silent auction of beautifully decorated tabletop trees to benefit EAC’s year-round programming, Sat., December 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Eastport Arts Center

Gingerbread House Decorating Party, December 7 , 3 p.m., Eastport Arts Center. Space limited; please reserve your house: chris@eastportartscenter.org or 853-4650.

