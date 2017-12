Upcoming events

Annual Christmas Party - December 3, Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in The Gates House Parlor. The Machiasport Historical Society invites the public to join us in our traditional 1800s style celebration with mulled cider, holiday treats, music, and carol singing. (344 Port Road/Rt. 92) . This is a family fun celebration to kick off the Christmas Season!

