Upcoming events

The Annual Meeting of the Porter Memorial Library Association will be held at the Library at 92 Court Street, Machias on Wednesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. Interested persons may join the Association at this meeting upon payment of the annual dues.

• • • • • •

Whitneyville Planning Board will be meeting at the Town Office/Hill Grove Building on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss one building permit.

• • • • • •