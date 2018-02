by Rep. Will Tuell

I am happy to report that the Criminal Justice committee overwhelmingly passed our bill to keep Downeast Correctional Facility open. I believe the vote was 11-1-1, but the two 1’s were for slightly different versions of the bill. All three versions make it clear that the legislature wants to keep DCF open, sees a value in the facility, and doesn’t have any other option but to keep it open for at least one more year.