Commissioners adopt 2019 budget, cooperative extension speaks against cuts

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Washington County Cooperative Extension (WCE) employees and supporters filled the seats of the probate court room at the county commissioners’ meeting held Thursday, Dec. 13. The meeting agenda included a vote on the proposed 2019 county budget, which contains a 50 percent cut to governmental third party funding.

The WCE, Soil and Water Conservation District and the Resource Conservation & Development Program are all affected by the cut. The WCE requested $40,000 from the county and was approved for $20,000.