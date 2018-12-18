Machias

Commissioners adopt 2019 budget, cooperative extension speaks against cuts

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Washington County Cooperative Extension (WCE) employees and supporters filled the seats of the probate court room at the county commissioners’ meeting held Thursday, Dec. 13. The meeting agenda included a vote on the proposed 2019 county budget, which contains a 50 percent cut to governmental third party funding. 

The WCE, Soil and Water Conservation District and the Resource Conservation & Development Program are all affected by the cut. The WCE requested $40,000 from the county and was approved for $20,000.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanDec 18,2018
Related Posts
No image
Jonesport budget ready for town meeting March 12
No image
Revolutionary times at Pleasant River
No image
Area schools collaborate to expand career and tech education
Advertisement

Advertise here

Call

(207) 669-8218