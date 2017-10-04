Columbia News

Machias

by Ronie Strout

Out and About

We have had another nice week with the weather being unseasonably warm for this time of year. I guess we best not complain as when the weather changes we just might get a lot of cold weather and wish we had some of this.

The moose hunt up North has not been doing well; it has been so hot that the hunters are hunting in t-shirts and shorts. My daughter said thank goodness for air conditioning in the vehicles to keep them cool while out riding the roads looking for moose.

