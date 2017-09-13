Columbia News

The first week of school has come and gone, where does the time go? All of the kiddos are happy to be back with their friends. Some of our buses were acting up as if they did not want to get back to work either but we soon straightened them out.

I was blessed again with more beans to can this past week, and with the corn that I got when we traveled to Bangor on Labor Day I was able to put that up, too. I don’t think I will go hungry this coming winter as I will eat out of my larder.