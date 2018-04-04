Machias

Columbia News

The month has flown by quite fast, I am not sure if I got done everything I thought I needed to do but that is okay as it looks like warmer weather is on its way. With the sun getting higher and higher in the sky it is warming up. We will probably get some cool days and one or two more snow storms but it will not last long now. 

The physical education class was able to go this past week sledding, and they looked like they were having fun. The snow is all gone where they were sledding from the rain we received.

EditorApr 04,2018
