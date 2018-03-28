Machias

Columbia News

 

On Sunday, March 18 we had our corn beef dinner with our children, Michelle and David McLaughlin and Zachary, Tiffany and Konner Strout all from Harrington. I love to have them all about for a meal. If only the other three children and their families were with us, too. It is hard when the others live away.

I guess the next gathering will be for Easter dinner and that is coming up soon. It seems I just sent out St. Patrick’s Day cards to the little ones and now Easter cards are already in the mail. How time flies from one holiday to another.

