Columbia News

Again we lost a day of school on Wednesday the 14th; we received two feet of snow here on the Ridge. I think everyone is looking forward to green grass now even though we can get many more storms before that happens. The snow is very pretty when I look out my dining room window, it does cover up the brown grass. Of course you know when we get that green grass everyone will be complaining of the black flies and that they have to mow their lawns. I guess what every season it is most of us can find something to complain about; it is either too cold or too hot, or too rainy.