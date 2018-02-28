Columbia News

Our February school vacation has come to an end. I traveled to Boston on Saturday Feb. 17 to visit my daughter Diadem and her family. I was met at the bus station by the whole family with a gigantic balloon saying Happy Birthday on it. The grandchildren rushed to me and threw themselves into my arms with hugs and kisses. What a surprise that was.

They gathered me up and we headed to their home in Dorchester that was about 10 minutes away. After having lunch, to the delight of the children, we all went bowling. Needless to say, we all had a great time.