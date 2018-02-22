Machias

Columbia News

I am in Boston visiting with my grandchildren Asa and Mabel during school vacation.  I left real early from home to make the 7 a.m. bus in Bangor.  I think that ever one else wanted to get somewhere early for the upcoming vacation. We ended up in Portland with a full bus so that we could leave early and get into Boston earlier than normal. 

On my arrival my grandchildren and their parents met me at the bus station with a huge balloon saying Happy Birthday and lots of hugs and kisses for me. A wonderful surprise.

EditorFeb 22,2018
