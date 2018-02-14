Columbia News

Condolences go out to April and Daniel Atwater of Unionville who lost their home and all of their processions to a fire on Feb. 3. There will be a Benefit Supper & Chinese Auction for them on Sunday, March 18, from 1-4 p.m. at the Ella Lewis Elementary in Steuben. This will be a pot luck meal for anyone that would like to add to the table to help these folks. Contact Melissa Wright at 263-4387 or on Facebook. The Atwaters are staying at the Lamb House in Cherryfield for the time being.