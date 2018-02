We had two days that had a two-hour delay due to the weather this past week. The weather has warmed up somewhat over the weekend and hopefully we will have good weather throughout the week. And hopefully the stormy weather that is predicted will bypass us.

I have been out and about delivering some history of Cape Split. I did not get the chance to stop and visit with this person as he was gone and I had a bit of time before I would be back on the bus.