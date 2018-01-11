Columbia News

Happy New Year! It does not seem possible that another year has arrived; hopefully this year will bring better health to my household.

Well, we made it through the first blizzard in the new year with no power outage. Looks like we will continue to have the cold weather stay with us. There was no school on the fourth and then we had a two-hour delay on Friday, Jan. 5.

The road to Woodland on Friday evening with the Narraguagus Knights wasn’t great but we made it to and from without incident. Let’s just say I was glad to get back in my driveway that evening.