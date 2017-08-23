Columbia News

Another week has gone by and I finally got the deck and back steps completely done. I am now working on some other items that need to be painted. I have them primed and ready to paint as soon as the sun comes out this coming week.

here were not many that attended the selectmen’s meeting Monday night in Addison. It was quickly over with the few items that were on the agenda.

On Tuesday, Debbie Tracy Winters came to visit and we work on genealogy for the whole afternoon. It was a fun day and I hope she learned something while she was here.