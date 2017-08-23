Machias

Columbia News

 

Another week has gone by and I finally got the deck and back steps completely done. I am now working on some other items that need to be painted. I have them primed and ready to paint as soon as the sun comes out this coming week.

here were not many that attended the selectmen’s meeting Monday night in Addison. It was quickly over with the few items that were on the agenda.

On Tuesday, Debbie Tracy Winters came to visit and we work on genealogy for the whole afternoon. It was a fun day and I hope she learned something while she was here.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 23,2017
Related Posts
Prison closure looms despite legislative support
No image
Machiasport FEMA flood zone maps released
Machias adopts food sovereignty, gives Blueberry Festival green lights