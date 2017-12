On Saturday, Nov. 18 Carroll and I took our grandson Konner out to ride the barrens looking for a deer. We traveled many miles and did not get to see one. We did see a few birds and other small animals on our travels. Later Carroll and I attended the public supper at the Narraguagus Snowmobile Club. It was a full house for their first supper and it was nice to chit chat with them all.