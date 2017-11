The genealogy class held on Monday night had a very interesting conversation where you might find some information, the two folks that were there enjoyed the unusual information. I never know how the evening class will go, just depends on who happens to be there.

The bus drivers of the district had their recertification CPR Class on Wednesday evening Nov. 15 at the Narraguagus High School with Sue Dow. It is always nice to be updated on any changes that may have come up.