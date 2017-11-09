Machias

Columbia News

This past week I have not been out  much except to drive the bus. On the half day of school I got to visit with Hulda Peterson in Harrington; it was a nice visit and we almost got caught up on news in the area.

Everyone was out due to illness on Monday night’s genealogy class so I got the chance to visit the knitting class for a bit before returning home. It probably was a good thing as I was coming down with this cold that is going around. Both of us here have it, I just wish those kids of mine on the bus had not given it to me.

EditorNov 09,2017
