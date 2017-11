This past week has gone really fast, and of course it would when you have your grandbabies visiting. Our son Zebadiah and his wife Molly along with their two boys Oliver and Gavin and their dog Silva, arrived on Friday morning, Oct. 20 from their home in Orono, Minnesota. They traveled right through without stopping. The boys have grown since I visited with them last spring. Both Carroll and I have enjoyed having them here this past week.