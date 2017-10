Another nice week of weather. Carroll mowed the lawn for the last time for the season, I hope. I have been diligently working outside to get it looking good before we get bad weather.

Bus evacuations have been held in the district this past week. The weather has been great in doing them. We hope in the event of an accident the students will know what to do.

The Phys. Ed. Class has had two great days of hiking this past week. The weather has been great.