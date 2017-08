On July 23 Carroll and I took a ride out and about the area. I wanted to check out a couple of grave stones and see if I could get them cleaned up with the D 2 liquid that I got in the mail. I was able to do nine stones in the Columbia Cemetery before lunch. One stone I had a lot of moss on it, but was able to get it off quite easy with this stuff. Hopefully I will be able to do a few more before August is gone by.