by Ronie Strout

I am on the road again. This time I am traveling to Boston on the bus and then flying to Minnesota with my daughter Diadem and her family on Monday, August 6th for a two-week visit with my grandchildren Oliver and Gavin Strout and their mother Molly Strout. My son Zebadiah will not be home as he is still in China on a ship. The cousins, Asa, Mabel, Oliver and Gavin have gotten to know each other this week.