On Sunday April 29, Carroll and I took a ride down to Jasper Beach just to get out and enjoy the good day. If you have not been there yet this year, check it out as the road and parking area has been renovated.

Don’t forget to apply for your moose permit, only a few more days till the May 15 deadline to apply.

On Monday, April 30, Dawn Bragg of Columbia Falls ran into a traveler (he was walking across the country pushing a small carriage type rig with all his gear) at Columbia Falls Post Office. He got permission to pitch his tent at the town landing that evening.